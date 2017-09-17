Patriots' Devin McCourty: Active for Week 2
McCourty (groin) will play in Sunday's Week 2 matchup with the Saints.
McCourty was limited in practice throughout the week but his injury isn't thought to be serious. He'll start at safety alongside Patrick Chung once again.
