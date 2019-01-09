McCourty (concussion) returned to practice Wednesday, Zack Cox of NESN.com reports.

McCourty sat out last week's sessions due to a head injury sustained Week 17 against the Jets, but now retakes the practice field. He'll need to fully clear the league-mandated concussion protocol in order to suit up for Sunday's divisional-round matchup against the Chargers. McCourty played 96.3 percent of defensive snaps during the regular season, and will be a notable boost for New England's secondary if he's able to play.

