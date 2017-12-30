Patriots' Devin McCourty: Deemed questionable
McCourty (shoulder) is considered questionable for the Patriots' Week 17 matchup versus the Jets.
McCourty's final status is not likely to be determined until he works out prior to the game, but the Patriots could err on the side of caution with their starting free safety in order to ensure his health heading into the playoffs. If that is the case, look for Duron Harmon to replace him in the secondary.
