Patriots' Devin McCourty: Dominant in win
McCourty recorded six tackles (five solo), two defended passes and an interception during Sunday's 33-3 win over the Steelers.
McCourty was a key piece of the Patriots' secondary, which held quarterback Ben Roethlisberger to completing just 24 of 47 pass attempts for 276 yards, no touchdowns and an interception. The two-time Pro Bowler has already matched his interception total for each of the past four seasons. McCourty will look to keep up the momentum versus the Jets in Week 2.
