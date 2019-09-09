McCourty recorded six tackles (five solo), two defended passes and an interception during Sunday's 33-3 win over the Steelers.

McCourty was a key piece of the Patriots' secondary, which held quarterback Ben Roethlisberger to completing just 24 of 47 pass attempts for 276 yards, no touchdowns and an interception. The two-time Pro Bowler has already matched his interception total for each of the past four seasons. McCourty will look to keep up the momentum versus the Jets in Week 2.