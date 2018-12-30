Patriots' Devin McCourty: Exits game with head injury
McCourty is ruled out to return to Sunday's game against the Jets due to a head injury.
McCourty took a blow to the helmet from teammate Malcolm Brown during the third quarter of Sunday's divisional tilt, according to Mike Reiss of ESPN.com, and will not retake the field. With McCourty sidelined, Nate Ebner will serve as New England's only healthy free safety.
