Patriots' Devin McCourty: Grabs first INT of season
McCourty recorded his first interception of the season in Sunday's 24-17 win over the Jets.
McCourty was the only Patriots defender to play every defensive snap, and tallied five tackles (four solo). The 30-year-old is a reliable every-down safety who leads New England with 47 tackles (41 solo) this season.
