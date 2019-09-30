McCourty compiled five tackles (all solo), one defended pass and one interception during Sunday's 16-10 win over the Bills.

McCourty has notched an interception in four straight games to kick off the season. He's already matched his total for the last four seasons combined. The veteran safety certainly may not keep this unsustainable pace up for the entire season, but he will benefit from a favorable matchup against the Redskins in Week 5.