Patriots' Devin McCourty: Leads Pats in tackles Monday
McCourty led the Patriots with seven tackles (all solo) and a sack in Monday's loss to the Dolphins.
The sack is McCourty's first of the season, as the Patriots defense was consistently unable to slow down a typically-pedestrian Dolphins offense. New England has a daunting task in Week 15 as they head to Pittsburgh to try and contain Le'Veon Bell and Antonio Brown.
More News
-
Patriots' Devin McCourty: Grabs first INT of season•
-
Patriots' Devin McCourty: Racks up 11 solo tackles against Bucs•
-
Patriots' Devin McCourty: Notches 10 tackles in Week 3•
-
Patriots' Devin McCourty: Active for Week 2•
-
Patriots' Devin McCourty: Questionable for Sunday•
-
Patriots' Devin McCourty: Limited in practice•
-
Week 15 Lineup Cheat Sheet
Don't know who to start or sit? Don't worry, we've got your back. A week's worth of analysis,...
-
Week 15 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
It's been an up-and-down season for the second-year passer, but Jamey Eisenberg believes he's...
-
Week 15 Rankings Analysis
Heath Cummings provides his thoughts for the rankings at each position for Week 15.
-
Podcast: Ride Foles? Riddick?
We’ve got the best Waiver Wire options at each position as we get Fantasy owners set for their...
-
SportsLine: Sit Miller, start Riddick
Advanced computer model that has out-performed experts all season tells you who to sit and...
-
Best Week 15 streaming options
Heath Cummings offers streaming options for the second week of the Fantasy playoffs.