McCourty led the Patriots with seven tackles (all solo) and a sack in Monday's loss to the Dolphins.

The sack is McCourty's first of the season, as the Patriots defense was consistently unable to slow down a typically-pedestrian Dolphins offense. New England has a daunting task in Week 15 as they head to Pittsburgh to try and contain Le'Veon Bell and Antonio Brown.

