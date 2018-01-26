Patriots' Devin McCourty: Leads team in tackles in 2017
McCourty finished the 2017 regular season with a team-high 97 tackles and an interception in 16 games.
McCourty, who practiced fully Friday as the Patriots continue their prep for Super Bowl LII, is under contract with the team through the 2019 season. A first-rounder in 2010, McCourty is a team leader and still going strong at this stage of his career. He's poised to remain a mainstay in the New England secondary again next season.
