Play

McCourty was credited with six tackles (five solo) in Saturday's 24-17 win over the Bills.

McCourty's tackle production has fallen off this year as he'll need 11 tackles in Week 17 to avoid setting a new career low. He's more than made up for it with five interceptions, however.

More News

Compete for $5,000 or Start a Pool with Playoff Pick’em

Compete for Cash Start a Pool
Our Latest Stories
Compete for $5,000
Pick Playoff Games & Play for Cash
PLAY
Start a Pool
Invite & Compete Against Your Friends