McCourty was absent from Saturday's practice for an undisclosed reason but is still expected to play in Monday's matchup with the Broncos, Doug Kyed of NESN.com reports.
It does not sound like there is any concern surrounding McCourty's absence. Barring a turn in events, look for the defensive captain to take on his usual role Monday night.
More News
-
Patriots' Devin McCourty: Signs two-year deal•
-
Patriots' Devin McCourty: Staying with New England•
-
Patriots' Devin McCourty: Will test free agency•
-
Patriots' Devin McCourty: Will be UFA in March•
-
Patriots' Devin McCourty: Logs six tackles in win•
-
Patriots' Devin McCourty: Three tackles in win•