McCourty (shoulder) was unable to participate at Wednesday's practice, Phil Perry of NBC Sports Boston reports.
McCourty injured his shoulder in last week's loss to the Bills. He was ultimately unable to return and his absence Wednesday does not bode well for his Week 17 status. Some combination of Joejuan Williams and Justin Bethel would presumably be in line to replace him should have to miss the regular-season finale.
