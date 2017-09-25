Patriots' Devin McCourty: Notches 10 tackles in Week 3
McCourty was on the field for all 71 of the Patriots' snaps on defense in Sunday's 36-33 win over the Texans.
McCourty notched 10 total tackles Sunday, upping his season total in that department to 26 through three contests. In his role as the Patriots' starting free safety, the 30-year-old remains firmly on the fantasy IDP radar.
