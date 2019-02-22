McCourty said he will continue his football career in 2019, Ben Volin of The Boston Globe reports.

McCourty has started 139 regular-season games and 22 playoff games in nine NFL seasons, serving as one of the few mainstays on a New England defense that tends to cycle through a lot of players. A contract extension might make sense even if the 31-year-old safety isn't sure about playing beyond 2019, as he's currently scheduled for a $13.44 million cap hit in the final year of his contract, per overthecap.com. The two-time Pro Bowler had just one interception in each of the past three seasons, averaging 84.7 tackles, 5.3 passes defensed, 1.3 fumble recoveries and 0.7 forced fumbles while starting every game in that span.