Patriots' Devin McCourty: Plans to play in 2019
McCourty said he will continue his football career in 2019, Ben Volin of The Boston Globe reports.
McCourty has started 139 regular-season games and 22 playoff games in nine NFL seasons, serving as one of the few mainstays on a New England defense that tends to cycle through a lot of players. A contract extension might make sense even if the 31-year-old safety isn't sure about playing beyond 2019, as he's currently scheduled for a $13.44 million cap hit in the final year of his contract, per overthecap.com. The two-time Pro Bowler had just one interception in each of the past three seasons, averaging 84.7 tackles, 5.3 passes defensed, 1.3 fumble recoveries and 0.7 forced fumbles while starting every game in that span.
More News
-
Patriots' Devin McCourty: Practices in full•
-
Patriots' Devin McCourty: Back at practice•
-
Patriots' Devin McCourty: Still in concussion protocol•
-
Patriots' Devin McCourty: Progressing, still not practicing•
-
Patriots' Devin McCourty: Exits game with head injury•
-
Patriots' Devin McCourty: Absent from injury report•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Free agent and cap casualties list
Here's our up-to-date list of free agents and potential salary-cap cuts that will impact your...
-
Conner, JuJu ready to star for Steelers
With Le'Veon Bell and Antonio Brown leaving Pittsburgh, the Steelers will have new stars in...
-
Ranking free agents, cap casualties
Le'Veon Bell and Tevin Coleman are just two of several players who could be changing teams...
-
Best landing spot for Le'Veon Bell
Where will Le'Veon Bell keep first-round Fantasy value? Dave Richard has some ideas.
-
Best landing spot for Antonio Brown
If Antonio Brown is going to be on a new team in 2019, it better be one of these with a great...
-
Flacco to DEN: Does it matter?
What will trade acquisition Joe Flacco mean for the Broncos in Fantasy?