Patriots' Devin McCourty: Plays 72-of-74 defensive snaps
McCourty logged six total tackles and played 97% of New England's defensive snaps in Sunday's victory over the Texans. He also played 16-of-32 special-teams snaps.
McCourty looked healthy despite undergoing offseason shoulder surgery. The veteran should continue to serve as the Patriot's starting free safety for the foreseeable future, in addition to contributing on special teams.
