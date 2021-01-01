McCourty (shoulder) was listed as a limited participant for Thursday's practice session.
McCourty hasn't missed a game all year, and he's sat out just five of a possible 176 regular-season contests since entering the NFL in 2010. As such, the fact that he's trending positively for Week 17 almost assures the veteran's presence in the lineup. If indeed available for a season finale against the Jets, McCourty would look to improve upon the 105.5 passer rating he's surrendered in coverage this season. Last year, the two-time Pro Bowler held opponents to a rating of 61.0 over 33 targets.
