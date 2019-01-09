Patriots' Devin McCourty: Practices in full
McCourty (concussion) was a full participant in Wednesday's practice.
McCourty did not practice last week while nursing a head injury, and has now returned in full. The starting safety appears on track to clear the league-mandated concussion protocol in time to suit up for Sunday's divisional-round tilt against the Chargers.
