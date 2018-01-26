Patriots' Devin McCourty: Practicing in full
McCourty was a full practice participant Friday.
McCourty was a limited participant in Thursday's practice due to an undisclosed shoulder injury. However, his full availability in Friday's session puts him right back on track to play in the Super Bowl on Feb. 4.
