McCourty is dealing with a shoulder injury and is questionable to return to Monday's matchup with the Bills.
Given that the game appears to be out of hand, the Patriots may opt to play it safe and keep their veteran safety sidelined for the remainder of the night. In his absence, Terrence Brooks has been logging snaps at safety.
