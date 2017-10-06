Patriots' Devin McCourty: Racks up 11 solo tackles against Bucs
McCourty logged a team-high 11 solo tackles against the Buccaneers on Thursday
McCourty now has 42 tackles (37 solo) on the season and is the Patriots' team leader in that category. His ability to play almost every snap as the starting free safety in New England amplifies his abilities as an IDP threat.
