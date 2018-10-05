McCourty had 14 tackles (11 solo), a forced fumble and a fumble recovery in Thursday's win over the Colts.

McCourty was all over the place Thursday as the Colts passed the ball 59 times, with his big play coming in the third quarter as he jarred the ball loose from Jordan Wilkins and then recovered the fumble. The 31-year-old had only 12 total tackles over the last three weeks, making Thursday's effort a welcome sight. McCourty was the only Patriot to play all 83 defensive snaps, although twin brother Jason missed only a single snap.

More News
Our Latest Stories