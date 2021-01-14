McCourty finished the 2020 season with 68 tackles and two interceptions (including one returned for a TD) in 16 games.

McCourty, who turns 34 in August, is under contract with New England for 2021 and plans to play next season, Andrew Callahan of the Boston Herald reports. The 2010 first-rounder -- who hasn't missed a game since 2015 -- is thus in line to reprise his starting free safety role for the Patriots, an assignment that carries with it a degree of fantasy utility.