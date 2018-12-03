Patriots' Devin McCourty: Records eight tackles Sunday
McCourty tallied eight tackles (six solo) in Sunday's win over the Vikings.
McCourty was on the field for all of New England's 61 defensive snaps. His eight tackles were his second most on the year and brings his season total to 66. Looking ahead, McCourty and the Patriots will take on the Dolphins in Week 14.
