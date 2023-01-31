McCourty recently underwent shoulder surgery and is currently in the rehab process, Mike Reiss of ESPN.com reports.

McCourty appeared in all 17 regular-season games for New England and played every single defensive snap in all but four of those contests. The veteran safety is believed to have suffered the shoulder injury that required surgery in Week 14 against the Cardinals, but he didn't miss a snap from Weeks 15-18. Per Evan Lazar of the Patriots' official site, the 35-year-old hasn't made a decision on if he'll play next season.