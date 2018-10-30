Patriots' Devin McCourty: Scores pick-six in win
McCourty racked up six tackles (two solo), one pass defended and one interception which he returned for a touchdown during Sunday's 25-6 win over the Bills.
McCourty's interception led to a speedy 84-yard touchdown run, on which the veteran free safety easily outran Buffalo's offense. The 31-year-old has been a solid piece for New England's defense during the 2018 season, but remains mostly off the IDP radar due to a low weekly tackle volume.
