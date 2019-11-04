Patriots' Devin McCourty: Season-high seven stops
McCourty tallied seven tackles (six solo) in Sunday's 37-20 loss to the Ravens.
McCourty's interception surge (four through the first four games) has tapered off since with just one pick over the last five contests, but he's starting to look like the sound tackler he used to be. He's marked at least 80 tackles in three straight years leading up to this campaign, so Sunday's performance is reminiscent of that. McCourty and the Patriots' defense will lick its wounds over their upcoming bye and look to get back on track Week 11 against the Eagles.
