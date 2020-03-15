Patriots' Devin McCourty: Signs two-year deal
McCourty signed a two-year, $23 million deal with New England on Sunday, Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network reports.
The Patriots didn't let McCourty test the open market and the team leader and standout safety is now locked up for another two years. However, the 32-year-old is a curious fantasy case considering McCourty is fresh off a career low in tackles (58) but a nine-year high in interceptions (5).
