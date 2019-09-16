Patriots' Devin McCourty: Snags another INT
McCourty recorded two tackles (one solo), a pass breakup and an interception in Sunday's win over the Dolphins.
This is the second straight game that McCourty snagged an interception. The last time McCourty has had more than one pick in a season was in 2014, but he's still far away from his career high of seven interceptions in his rookie campaign. McCourty has a good chance to keep this streak alive in Week 3 versus Jets QB Trevor Siemian.
