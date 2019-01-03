Patriots' Devin McCourty: Still in concussion protocol
McCourty (concussion) did not practice Thursday, Kevin Duffy of the Boston Herald reports.
McCourty now misses his second consecutive practice due to a head injury. The Patriots are on a bye and aren't required to submit an injury report at any point this week, so it's difficult to assess McCourty's recovery progress. The starting safety's chances of suiting up for New England's playoff opener remain up in the air, and we likely won't discern his true availability until next week.
