McCourty (shoulder) is listed as questionable for Sunday's matchup against the Jets.
McCourty provided limited sessions Thursday and Friday after sitting out Wednesday's practice. While New England's postseason aspirations have already been dashed coming into Week 17, McCourty has an opportunity to extend his active games streak to 81 with an appearance against the division-rival Jets.
