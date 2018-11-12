Patriots' Devin McCourty: Tallies four tackles Sunday
McCourty recorded four tackles (all solo) in Sunday's 34-10 loss to the Titans.
McCourty played all but three snaps for the Patriots defense Sunday. He's had between three and five tackles in eight of the team's 10 games thus far. He's a capable safety but hasn't put up prolific numbers that warrant much IDP consideration in most formats. Looking ahead, McCourty and the Patriots have a Week 11 bye before taking on the Jets in Week 12.
