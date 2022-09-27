McCourty recorded eight tackles (seven solo) during Sunday's 37-26 loss to the Ravens.
McCourty led the team with eight tackles and set a new season high. Across three games, the veteran safety has totaled 17 tackles and one pass defense. However, he's yet to record an interception, which he's done at least once in each of his first 12 NFL seasons.
More News
-
Patriots' Devin McCourty: Returning to Patriots•
-
Patriots' Devin McCourty: Undergoes minor surgery•
-
Patriots' Devin McCourty: Secures third interception•
-
Patriots' Devin McCourty: Not listed on injury report•
-
Patriots' Devin McCourty: Questionable to return•
-
Patriots' Devin McCourty: Snares INT•