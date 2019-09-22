McCourty snagged an interception in Sunday's 30-14 win over the Jets.

McCourty now has an interception in three straight games to start the season, and he has eight tackles and four pass breakups to add to the stat line. This is a new territory for the veteran safety, as McCourty hasn't posted more than one interception in a season since the 2012 campaign. However, it should be noted that the Patriots have played against the Steelers, Dolphins and Jets. The competition should pick up at some point, but the foreseeable future still looks bright with matchups against the Bills, Redskins, Giants and Jets over the next four weeks.

More News

Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge

Play Now
Our Latest Stories