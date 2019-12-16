Patriots' Devin McCourty: Three tackles in win
McCourty notched three tackles (one solo) during Sunday's 34-13 win over the Bengals.
McCourty handled 55 snaps on defense (83 percent) during the Week 15 win after having played 100 percent for the last six contests. The veteran safety began the season by notching an interception in four straight contests, but he's now gone seven consecutive weeks without picking off an opposing quarterback.
