Patriots' Devin McCourty: Totals nine tackles
McCourty had nine tackles (seven solo) and a forced fumble during Sunday's 23-17 loss to the Chiefs.
McCourty set a season high with the nine tackles and nearly equaled his tackle total from the previous three contests (10 tackles). The 32-year-old had a strong start with an interception in each of the first four games of 2019, but his low tackle totals (3.6 average) limit his IDP value.
