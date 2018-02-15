Patriots' Devin McCourty: Undergoes surgery to clean-up shoulder issues
McCourty underwent shoulder surgery Wednesday, Mike Reiss of ESPN.com reports.
The surgery is not believed to be anything serious. Per the report, the procedure was done as a means of absolving a nagging injury that left McCourty with some discomfort during the season. Barring any unforeseen setbacks, he'll be 100 percent well before training camp gets underway.
