McCourty underwent shoulder surgery Wednesday, Mike Reiss of ESPN.com reports.

The surgery is not believed to be anything serious. Per the report, the procedure was done as a means of absolving a nagging injury that left McCourty with some discomfort during the season. Barring any unforeseen setbacks, he'll be 100 percent well before training camp gets underway.

