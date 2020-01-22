Patriots' Devin McCourty: Will be UFA in March
McCourty posted 58 tackles, seven pass breakups, five interceptions and two forced fumbles across 16 regular-season games in 2019.
McCourty performed well in a contract year, posting his best interception total since the 2012 season. With the free safety's contract expiring in March, McCourty has made it clear he wants to continue playing, according to Mike Reiss of ESPN. Whether he stays with the only organization he's ever known remains to be seen, as the market is yielding salaries over $10 million for top safeties.
More News
-
Patriots' Devin McCourty: Logs six tackles in win•
-
Patriots' Devin McCourty: Three tackles in win•
-
Patriots' Devin McCourty: Totals nine tackles•
-
Patriots' Devin McCourty: Season-high seven stops•
-
Patriots' Devin McCourty: Snags another interception•
-
Patriots' Devin McCourty: Grabs fourth straight interception•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
2019 TE lessons, 2020 breakouts
The Fantasy Football Today crew discusses key takeaways from the tight end position in 2019.
-
Stealing Signals: NFC West review
Ben Gretch reviews the 2019 season for each team from the NFC West.
-
Stock Watch: Championship edition
The Fantasy Football Today team discusses postseason performances that have impacted Fantasy...
-
Injury Report: Conference Championship
As you get ready for the Conference Championship round playoff challenges, make sure you're...
-
Stealing Signals: AFC West review
Ben Gretch reviews the 2019 season for each team from the AFC West.
-
DFS plays for championship round
DFS lineup choices are more challenging for championship round weekend with fewer options and...