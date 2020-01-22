McCourty posted 58 tackles, seven pass breakups, five interceptions and two forced fumbles across 16 regular-season games in 2019.

McCourty performed well in a contract year, posting his best interception total since the 2012 season. With the free safety's contract expiring in March, McCourty has made it clear he wants to continue playing, according to Mike Reiss of ESPN. Whether he stays with the only organization he's ever known remains to be seen, as the market is yielding salaries over $10 million for top safeties.