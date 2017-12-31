Patriots' Devin McCourty: Will play vs. Jets
McCourty (shoulder) is listed as active for Sunday's game against the Jets.
The Patriots will have their starting free safety in Week 17 as McCourty has avoided any setbacks to his injured shoulder prior to Sunday's tilt. If the team ultimately elects to limit his snap count, however, Duron Harmon could see an increased role in New England's secondary.
