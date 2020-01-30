Patriots' Devin McCourty: Will test free agency
McCourty said Thursday that he intends to play in 2020 and will explore free agency, Ben Volin of The Boston Globe reports.
McCourty, who has played his entire 10-year NFL career in New England, is set to become an unrestricted free agent in March. The 32-year-old has made his intention to keep playing clear, but it remains to be seen if he'll don a Patriots uniform in 2020 or land with another club. As Volin reports, McCourty last explored free agency in 2015 before ultimately inking a five-year contract with New England.
