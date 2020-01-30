McCourty said Thursday that he intends to play in 2020 and will explore free agency, Ben Volin of The Boston Globe reports.

McCourty, who has played his entire 10-year NFL career in New England, is set to become an unrestricted free agent in March. The 32-year-old has made his intention to keep playing clear, but it remains to be seen if he'll don a Patriots uniform in 2020 or land with another club. As Volin reports, McCourty last explored free agency in 2015 before ultimately inking a five-year contract with New England.