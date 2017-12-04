Patriots' Dion Lewis: Collects 92 rushing yards Sunday
Lewis rushed 15 times for 92 yards in Sunday's 23-3 win over the Bills.
Nearly half of Lewis' rushing total came on one play, a 44-yard scamper that served as his longest run of the season. Lewis has now logged double-digit carries in seven straight games, but he continues to consistently miss out on red-zone rushing opportunities to Rex Burkhead, somewhat capping his fantasy ceiling. The 27-year-old will look to continue producing against a vulnerable Dolphins defense in a Week 14 road showdown.
