Patriots' Dion Lewis: Contributes 63 total yards in win

Lewis rushed seven times for 53 yards, brought in both of his targets for 10 yards and gained 23 yards on his sole kickoff return in Thursday's 19-14 win over the Buccaneers.

Four days after playing just 14 snaps, Lewis was more involved on a night when the Patriots offense was without the pass-catching services of Rob Gronkowski (thigh). Lewis averaged an impressive 7.6 yards per tote, a figure largely comprised of a season-long 31-yard scamper. The night was full of high-water marks for Lewis, who also logged single-game bests in carries and yards over the season's first five games. Although he's seen backfield mate James White be appreciably more involved, Lewis retains an important role in the the Patriots offense in addition to serving as a special teams contributor. He'll look to build on Thursday's effort when the Patriots take on the Jets in Week 6.