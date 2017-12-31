Patriots' Dion Lewis: Could have sizable workload Sunday

Lewis could handle a larger share of the backfield snaps than usual Sunday against the Jets with Rex Burkhead (knee) and Mike Gillislee (knee) ruled out and James White (ankle) not expected to play, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

Lewis has regularly served as New England's top ball carrier this season, but he's ceded much of his responsibilities in the passing game to Burkhead and White, while Gillislee's number has occasionally been called in short-yardage situations. With special-teams standout Brandon Bolden the only healthy backup running back on the roster, it's likely that Lewis will be asked to fill a three-down workload for the Patriots, who have plenty to play for in Week 17 with the No. 1 seed in the AFC at stake. With that in mind, Lewis looks like a must-start option in active season-long leagues and a strong building block for DFS lineups.