Patriots' Dion Lewis: Electrifying on Sunday night

Lewis rushed 14 times for 55 yards and one touchdown and returned one kickoff for another score during Sunday's 41-16 victory over the Broncos.

With Mike Gillislee (coach's decision) a healthy scratch, Lewis split work out of the backfield with Rex Burkhead and James White, who finished with 10 and two carries, respectively. All three tailbacks were effective in the roles they played, but Lewis stole the show with his 103-yard kickoff return in the first quarter. It's fairly clear that Lewis will remain the lead ballcarrier moving forward into a Week 11 game against Oakland, but the Patriots' continued ability to get multiple running backs involved limits the upside of all of them in any given week. Furthermore, the Raiders have only surrendered three rushing touchdowns to tailbacks all season, which also dampens Lewis' fantasy appeal.