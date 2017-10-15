Patriots' Dion Lewis: Finds pay dirt in Week 6

Lewis rushed 11 times for 52 yards and a touchdown, but wasn't targeted in the passing game during Sunday's 24-17 win over the Jets.

Lewis saw a near-even split with Mike Gillislee (10 carries for 44 yards) while James White was involved primarily as a receiver out of the backfield. It was Lewis that got the call from the one-yard line for New England's first touchdown of the day in the second quarter, possibly because Gillislee had lost head coach Bill Belichick's trust following a first-quarter fumble. It's tough to discern how New England's backfield workload will break down in any given week, as Lewis now has two touchdowns to Gillislee's four.