Patriots' Dion Lewis: Finds pay dirt in Week 6
Lewis rushed 11 times for 52 yards and a touchdown, but wasn't targeted in the passing game during Sunday's 24-17 win over the Jets.
Lewis saw a near-even split with Mike Gillislee (10 carries for 44 yards) while James White was involved primarily as a receiver out of the backfield. It was Lewis that got the call from the one-yard line for New England's first touchdown of the day in the second quarter, possibly because Gillislee had lost head coach Bill Belichick's trust following a first-quarter fumble. It's tough to discern how New England's backfield workload will break down in any given week, as Lewis now has two touchdowns to Gillislee's four.
More News
-
Patriots' Dion Lewis: Contributes 63 total scrimmage yards in win•
-
Patriots' Dion Lewis: Sees 14 snaps in Week 4•
-
Patriots' Dion Lewis: Sees limited duty in Week 3•
-
Patriots' Dion Lewis: Plays depth role Sunday•
-
Patriots' Dion Lewis: Logs six snaps on offense in Week 1•
-
Patriots' Dion Lewis: Logs 15 snaps Friday•
-
Rodgers goes down with shoulder injury
Aaron Rodgers' injury could cost him at least six weeks of playing time -- and maybe more....
-
Week 6 Injury Updates
Ty Montgomery's absence looks like it should be limited to just one game, and there's plenty...
-
Elliott suspension again on hold
Despite the NFL’s statement this week that Ezekiel Elliott‘s six-game suspension has begun,...
-
Top DFS plays for Week 6
Heath Cummings says it's fine if you want to use Deshaun Watson at his high ownership and offers...
-
Fantasy football Week 6: Sit Big Ben
Advanced computer model says bench Ben Roethlisberger and start Elijah McGuire.
-
Jamey's Week 6 sleepers
Jamey Eisenberg runs down several sleeper options for Week 6, including Theo Riddick, Shane...