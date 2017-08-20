Patriots' Dion Lewis: Gains 34 yards in Saturday's loss
Lewis rushed seven times for 34 yards and brought in one of two targets for nine yards in Saturday's 27-23 preseason loss to the Texans.
Lewis looked sharp on the ground for a second straight week after having compiled 32 yards on seven rushes in the opener. The versatile back saw a lot less attention than last week in the passing game, however, but certainly appears to be at full health and ready to resume his multi-faceted role in the team's offense this season. However, given the presence of both James White and offseason acquisition Rex Burkhead, who scored Saturday, it remains to be seen to what extent his touches will be affected. Lewis will look to potentially put in his final prep for the regular season in next Friday's contest against the Lions.
