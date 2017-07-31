Patriots' Dion Lewis: Good to go in camp
Lewis (hamstring) has been practicing on a regular basis in training camp, the Patriots' official site reports.
Lewis, who is yet further removed from the torn ACL he suffered back in November of 2015, has also put the hamstring injury he suffered in Super Bowl LI in the rear-view mirror. While the elusive Lewis will carry a degree of PPR value this coming season, the presence of fellow pass-catching back James White, who earned a contract extension this offseason, caps Lewis' fantasy reliability in scenarios where both backs are healthy. Moreover, there are additional options in the Patriots' crowded backfield, namely Mike Gillislee, a candidate for early-down duties, as well as the versatile Rex Burkhead.
