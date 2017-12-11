Patriots' Dion Lewis: Healthy for MNF
Lewis (illness) is good to go for Monday's game in Miami, Jeff Howe of the Boston Herald reports.
Lewis was added to the injury report Friday when he missed practice with an illness, but his return as a limited participant Saturday put him on track to avoid an absence. Despite being listed as questionable on the final injury report, he should be fine to continue as New England's lead back against a Miami defense that's allowing 4.3 yards per carry and 116.5 rushing yards per game. With Rex Burkhead and James White also available, Mike Gillislee (illness) likely will be inactive even if he's healthy enough to play. Final word on Lewis' availability will come through around 7:00 p.m. ET when the Patriots release their inactive list.
