Patriots' Dion Lewis: Just five carries in loss

Lewis rushed five times for 17 yards and caught all five of his targets for 50 yards in Monday night's 27-20 loss to the Dolphins.

Lewis had been given double-digit carries in seven straight games entering Monday's contest, but with the Patriots unable to establish a ground game, they turned to passing 43 times. Fortunately for Lewis, he was able to salvage some production through the air, with his output in receiving categories marking season highs. The tailback will hope this Sunday's game against the Steelers, who unfortunately struggled against the run without Ryan Shazier (sprine) in Week 14, will enable him to bounce back running the ball in the city he went to college.