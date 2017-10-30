Patriots' Dion Lewis: Leads rushing attack versus Chargers

Lewis carried 15 times for 44 yards and caught both targets for an additional 10 yards during Sunday's 21-13 win over the Chargers.

Lewis led the backfield in carries for the third straight week but could only muster a pedestrian 2.9 yards per carry against a middling San Diego run defense. Still, his workload has trended upward each of the last six contests and he appears to be the preferred early-down option at the moment. He faces plenty of competition for carries, including Mike Gillislee, who received 11 totes of his own in this one, but he should maintain a sizable share of the burden in Week 10 against the Broncos.