Patriots' Dion Lewis: Logs 15 snaps Friday
Lewis logged 15 snaps en route to rushing four times for 11 yards in Friday's preseason game against the Lions.
Now further removed from the torn ACL he suffered back in November of 2015, Lewis' explosiveness remains an asset in the Patriots' deep and versatile backfield. While Lewis and James White profile as pass-catching aces, Mike Gillislee appears in line to carve out a majority of the team's short-yardage duties, which were dominated last year by LeGarrette Blount. Meanwhile, newcomer Rex Burkhead can do a little bit of everything. The Patriots' game-plan-specific carry distribution figures to lead to volatile fantasy production from any component of the backfield, however. When healthy, Lewis brings electric play-making skills to the table, but given his injury history and the emergence of White, a high-volume role for Lewis may not be in the cards. Injuries or surprising roster moves next week could, of course, alter that context.
